Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Transgender Kiwi Victoria Monaghan devastated after World Darts Federation changes gender policy

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Victoria Monaghan competes at the 2023 women's world champs in England.

Victoria Monaghan competes at the 2023 women's world champs in England.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

History-making transgender New Zealand darts player Victoria Monaghan says her career has been left in tatters after the World Darts Federation introduced new eligibility rules preventing transgender women from competing in female tournaments.

The federation (WDF), which governs the amateur side of the sport, voted last month to restrict women’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save