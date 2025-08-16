Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tour de Romandie Feminin: Kiwi cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black among riders excluded over GPS dispute

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Niamh Fisher-Black's Lidl-Trek team have been excluded from the Tour de Romandie Feminin. Photo / Getty Images

Niamh Fisher-Black's Lidl-Trek team have been excluded from the Tour de Romandie Feminin. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black is among the cyclists impacted by a mass exclusion of teams before the start of the Tour de Romandie Feminin in Switzerland.

Five teams were excluded from the three-stage race by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) for refusing to comply with the race rules related

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save