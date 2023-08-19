Tom Walsh falls outside of medals as Ryan Crouser claims another shot put world title

Tom Walsh of New Zealand in action. Photo / AP

Tom Walsh’s confidence has failed to produce a world championship medal in Budapest as American Ryan Crouser continued his domination of shot put.

Walsh, the 2017 world champion, finished fourth with fellow Kiwi Jacko Gill sixth as Crouser remained undefeated this year.

Prior to the championships, Walsh said he had had “no doubt” that Crouser could be beaten.

But the sport’s superstar - who has been battling problems with blood clots in his left leg - got close to his world record with a winning final throw of 23.51m.

Leonardo Fabbri of Italy threw a personal best to claim silver while another outstanding American Joe Kovacs - who beat Crouser a number of times last year - was third.

Walsh threw 22.05 metres, while Gill’s best was 21.76m.

Sam Tanner progressed to the 1500 metres semifinals in a slow heat time, but sprinter Tiaan Whelpton was eliminated in the 100 metres heats. Geordie Beamish won a place in Wednesday’s 3000m steeplechase final.