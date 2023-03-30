Voyager 2022 media awards
Tight Five with Elliott Smith: The simple solution to fix Super Rugby

By Elliott Smith
3 mins to read
Leicester Faingaanuku celebrates his second try against the Brumbies. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION

An observation...

Last weekend’s round of Super Rugby Pacific was one of the harder watches in recent memory with blowouts, player rest and rotation and transtasman matchups without a key local derby to anchor

