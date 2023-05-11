The Watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

The Crusaders got the better of the Blues at Eden Park earlier in the season. Photosport

OPINION

Cameron McMillan ranks the best sport to watch this weekend.

7) LPGA, Founders Cup, today to Monday, Sky Sport 9

Lydia Ko is back in action at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey, paired with world number four Nelly Korda and Aussie Hannah Green for the first two rounds, starting with an even-par opening round this morning. Despite a win in Saudi Arabia in February, Ko hasn’t had the best run of form, by her standards, in the States this year with one top 10 in four tournaments and failed to make the cut in her last outing at the Chevron Championship. It’s a strong field this week, eight of the world’s top 10 entered, and a popular event for players as the LPGA honours the 13 founders of the women’s tour. Also for golf fans, Steven Alker begins his run of three majors in three weeks with The Tradition event on the Champions Tour, where he was tied third last year. The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson in a tune-up ahead of next week’s PGA Championship. There’s also some LIV Golf in Tulsa before 17 members of the Saudi-back tour head to the second major of the year.

6) IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Sunday, 7.30am, Sky Sport 5

Sunday morning viewing for a change should suit motorsport fans who are often rushing out the door to work when Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Armstrong are also stuck in traffic. Don’t let the generic name fool you. It actually takes place within the infield at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, incorporating portions of turns 1 and 2 and the frontstraight of the oval. McLaughlin was victorious in Alabama and is out to become the first multiple-winner of the year with four different drivers taking the opening four races. So the opposite of the predictable F1 season.

5) Champions League semifinal, Manchester City v Real Madrid, Thursday 7am, Spark Sport

The first leg produced two brilliant strikes from Vinícius Jr and Kevin De Bruyne leaving it 1-1 heading to Manchester. City striker Erling Haaland had a quiet night at the Bernabeu and it will be interesting if Real can keep him at bay for another leg as City look to keep their hopes of a treble alive.

4) Warriors v Bulldogs, tonight, 8pm, Sky Sport 4

All eyes on the referees and those damn 50-50 calls. And guess which team have conceded the most penalties this season? That’s right the Bulldogs. Missed over the last few days as the focus went on ‘bias’ was the fact the Warriors underperformed in two straight weeks as part of a rough schedule. Six points scored from their last 160 minutes. Got to get a victory here before next week’s well-earned bye.

3) NBA Draft Lottery, Wednesday, 12.30pm, Sky Sport ESPN

One of the most anticipated lotteries since 2003 when all eyes were on which NBA franchise would be first in line to pick LeBron James. This time the hype surrounds French teenager Victor Wembanyama. He’s the 7-foot-3 star-in-waiting who could singlehandedly alter the future of the 14 teams in the lottery. The Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery and earning the first pick. The Hornets, Trail Blazers, Magic and Pacers are also in the mix. How good a prospect is Wembanyama?

“His wingspan is nearly eight feet and he can nearly grab the rim — 10 feet in the air — without even jumping. He shoots three-pointers with ease, almost always unbothered by the efforts of defenders whose flailing arms come nowhere near the ball or his field of vision. He can run the floor. He handles the ball. Passes the ball. Creative. Athletic, blessed with the genes passed along from Felix Wembanyama and Elodie de Fautereau; his dad was a track star, his mum was a basketball standout,” says an AP scouting report. Unfortunately, the 2024 NBA season doesn’t start until October so you’ll have to do with the enthralling playoffs currently taking place as James looks to win a fifth title.

2) Tree Climbing Lions, Disney+/National Geographic

Wayne Smith recommends. Give this a go if the next option isn’t doing it for you. “Big cat biologist Alexander Braczkowski sets out to study these lions, and his journey takes an unexpected, emotional turn (much like every rugby rolling maul)”.

1) Crusaders v Blues, Saturday, 7pm, Sky Sport 1

It’s the biggest week-12 clash in Super Rugby Pacific history. Research tells me these two teams have met 42 times since 1996 and the Blues have won just 12. Though a 39-10 thrashing at Jade Stadium in 2006 means very little to this weekend’s game - what does hold weight is the fact the Blues won in Christchurch last year. The 7pm Saturday slot is good for the next three weeks with strong NZ derbies to round out the regular season. Super Rugby is onto something. Hopefully there’s some better sign-work than previous matches through the years.

A Blues fans ahead of a clash with the Crusaders in 2009. Photosport

Blues fans take a shot at their rivals in 2003. Photosport

The prize-winning banner during the Crusaders v Blues Super 14 match in 2006. Photosport







