The Chiefs got one over the Crusaders in round one. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Cameron McMillan ranks the best sport to watch in the coming few days.

5) Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors, game six/seven?, Sky Sport and Spark

Are we going to see a game seven in the opening round of the NBA playoffs? This has so far been an enthralling series between the Kings and Warriors with the defending champions leading 3-2 heading into tomorrow’s game six. It’s had a few thrillers and a Draymond Green ejection and now the third-seeded Kings are looking at throwing away an early 2-0 series lead over their rivals - who’ve enjoyed so much more success in recent years (four titles since 2015). Part of me wants to see this Warriors side go deep in what should be the final run for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green as a trio, but it would also be fun to watch the Kings comeback and sink their rivals. Either way, just give us a game seven.

4) Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One, feature race Sunday, 11pm, Sky Sport 3

The Formula One season has all been about Red Bull Racing through the first three races and the drivers all head to Baku this weekend where last year Red Bull completed a Max Verstappen-Sergio Pérez one-two. This grand prix marks a change to the sprint race rules which sees FP2 replaced by another qualifying session – the ‘Sprint Shootout’ - which will decide the order for Sunday morning’s sprint race (12.30am NZT). There is then a different qualifying session for the main race. So in short two qualifiers, two races and probably more shots of Verstappen in clear air at the front. Verstappen himself has called the new format “a little more chaotic”. That’s probably good for viewers. The race has been run five times in Baku and had a different winner each year, so maybe keep an eye on Charles Leclerc to finally win in Baku after earning pole last year and keep that streak going.

A view of the Baku circuit, in Azerbaijan. Photo / AP

3) Fijian Drua v Blues, Fiji, Saturday 2.05pm, Sky Sport 1

It’s not really must-win territory for a team sitting 13 points clear of dropping out of the playoff run but if the Blues want to be considered as serious title contenders then they need to win these ones, after failing previous tests against the Crusaders and Chiefs. Facing the Drua in Suva during the afternoon is certainly a tough test. The Drua haven’t lost in Fiji this year but are coming off two hefty defeats in the last two rounds. The Blues have got a little win streak going but can’t really afford to lose ground on the top four or they face a quarter-final match-up on the road.

2) Warriors v Roosters, Sunday 4pm, Sky Sport 4

Mt Smart was rocking two weeks ago when the Warriors beat the Cowboys, but that seems like a season ago following the Anzac Day clash defeat to the Storm which resulted in three injuries and a suspension. They’ll be relying on the home crowd for a well-needed lift on Sunday - though to be fair the Roosters also played Tuesday, just edging the Dragons. Maybe home advantage means the Warriors might get a few calls go their way as well.

1) Chiefs v Crusaders, Saturday 7pm, Sky Sport 1

You can’t help but think these two teams will meet again in the season. The Chiefs laid down the marker in round one with a 31-10 victory over Scott Robertson’s side, the start of their impressive run which has now reached eight victories, with the closest someone has got to them being seven points. The legacy of the All Blacks coach elect won’t be tarnished if the Crusaders don’t win yet another title but it would be a bit weird if he goes into next season on the back of a failed campaign. Even more important than the future All Blacks coach’s legacy is the current All Blacks side. Instead of dusting off the old Probables and Possibles strips, this is the closest we’ve got to an All Blacks trial. The chance for players to one-up possible teammates and earn a big tick on Ian Foster’s clipboard, which I’m sure he hasn’t put down since Super Rugby Pacific started.