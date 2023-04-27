Voyager 2022 media awards
The Watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The Chiefs got one over the Crusaders in round one. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Cameron McMillan ranks the best sport to watch in the coming few days.

5) Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors, game six/seven?, Sky Sport and Spark

Are we going to see a game seven

Latest from Sport