The deepest diver in the history of free diving goes below the ice

7 minutes to read
For the past four years Alexey Molchanov has been the undisputed best all-around free diver in the world. Photo / Courtesy Pilot Agency via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Adam Skolnick

For the past four years, Alexey Molchanov has been the undisputed best all-around free diver in the world. He broke yet another world record last week, this time beneath an icy surface.

When the champion

