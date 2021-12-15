The BYC podcast: The miracle in Hobart 10 years later

New Zealand players and coaching staff celebrate after a famous victory over Australia in Hobart on 12 December 2011.

This week on the BYC, the guys cover off all the Ashes action, figure out what's going on in the domestic game and we have a new segment called 'Where are they now' where the guys go over the Black Caps' famous victory in Hobart 10 years ago.

The BYC is New Zealand's most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as: "What's sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?"