The Big League Podcast: The Mad Butcher reveals Andrew Webster’s changing shed talks

Shaun Johnson scored the match-winning try for the Warriors against the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

The Mad Butcher - A.K.A. Sir Peter Leitch - joins the podcast to give his inside knowledge of how the Warriors are faring in the NRL with three wins from four.

Leitch rips into Nathan Limm for being too negative and reveals conversations from within the dressing room after the Bulldogs win.

NZ Herald writer Chris Reive dissects the key changes for the round five team and analyses the potential threats of the Cronulla Sharks.

Nathan and Reive argue over their picks for round five and whether Reive’s unwavering faith in the Eels may be misplaced.

