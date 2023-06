Luke Metcalf. www.photosport.nz

Warriors five-eighth Luke Metcalf joins Nathan Limm and reveals his long-term desire to take over from Shaun Johnson as the team’s premier halfback.

Coach Andrew Webster confirms whether next year’s fullback jersey will go to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad or Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Michael Burgess analyses what’s wrong with the Warriors’ left edge defence and provides details on debutant Ali Leiataua.

The duo also discuss whether the Raiders are really as good as their recent form suggests.