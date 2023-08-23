Reuben Garrick of the Sea Eagles takes a tumble after being hit midair by Warriors player Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Herald sportswriter Chris Reive joins Nathan Limm to debate whether the Warriors got lucky in the win over the Sea Eagles, when Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad made dangerous mid-air contact with Reuben Garrick.

They also discuss whether fans and media should be positive or critical about the Warriors’ form after six straight wins.

Reive lays out exactly what they need to show against the Dragons to give fans confidence and they discuss whether the Warriors should take an NRL finals game to Eden Park.