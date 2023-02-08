The Benchwarmers podcast: Does LeBron pass MJ now?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Photo / AP

Chris Key & Joel Harrison join Ben Boyce for another episode of the Benchwarmers!

In this episode, the Kyrie trade that has many people scared for Luka’s wellbeing, all the snubs from the NBA All-Star game including James Harden, and whether Lebron will become the All-Time points leader against OKC or not...

Plus, this week’s edition of ‘Fantasy Chat’ & ‘Alley Ooopppsss’.





