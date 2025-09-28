Advertisement
Home / Sport / Tennis

Former national champion tennis player, Judith Tinnock, dies in Auckland aged 94

Judith Tinnock was a pioneer of women's tennis in New Zealand, winning four national tennis singles titles and four doubles. Photo / Milford Tennis Club

Four-time national tennis singles winner and pioneer of the sport in New Zealand Judith Tinnock has died in Auckland aged 94.

In 1954 Tinnock also became one of the first New Zealand women to ever compete at the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament.

She had to travel for six weeks

