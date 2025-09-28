Her biggest achievement was playing on centre court at the All England Club, and reaching the semi-finals of the mixed doubles with Mark Otway - which qualified them both as members of the Last Eight Club, an exclusive club for tennis players who have reached the quarterfinals or better.

Tinnock’s daughter Angela said the family is “very proud” of her achievements.

She was a multi-time national champion, winning four singles titles which saw her become the number one ranked player in New Zealand.

She also won four doubles titles with Elaine Stephan.

Tinnock kept playing the sport into midlife and her later years, winning still more titles playing in the seniors division.

Tinnock passed away at her home in Albany, Auckland on September 16 and a celebration of her life is being held in Torbay on Monday afternoon.

Catherine Woodward from the Milford Tennis Club, where Tinnock was a member for more than 70 years, described her as an “amazing lady” who was gracious and welcoming to all.

Judith Tinnock with former NZ pro Marina Erakovic at the Milford Tennis Club in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Tinnock’s death comes weeks after the passing of Evelyn Webster, who was the first New Zealand woman to play at Wimbledon. Competing under her maiden name Attwood, she played on four occasions from 1951-54.

Born in Taranaki in 1931, Tinnock made the move to Auckland to pursue opportunities in tennis.

She came from a sporty family - her older brother Peter Burke played 12 games for the All Blacks, including three tests.

He then went on to coach the All Blacks during the infamous 1981 Springboks tour.

Former NZ tennis pro Shelley Bryce (L) with Judith Tinnock (R). Photo / Milford Tennis Club

After returning from Wimbledon, she married New Zealander Bill Tinnock, who competed in the men’s coxed four at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, and won medals at the 1950 and 1954 Empire Games.

The couple ran the local chemist in Torbay for several years, had two children and were married for nearly 62 years until Bill’s death in 2017, the same year her brother died.

In 2018, Tinnock was given the honour of breaking ground at the official ceremony held to launch the start of construction at the redeveloped Milford Tennis Club.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.