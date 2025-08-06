Tall Blacks beat Iraq in their opening game of the Asia Cup and Chanel Harris-Tavita has been named to return to the Warriors following his calf injury. Video / Herald NOW

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has hit out at social media trolls after recieving a range of vile Instagram messages after her straight-sets loss to Naomi Osaka of Japan in Montreal.

Osaka, a four-time grand slam winner, upset the 10th seed to claim a 6-2, 6-2 to reach her first WTA 1000 semifinal in more than three years.

But the abuse received by Svitolina, 30, has overshadowed the result.

Svitolina shared a range of messages to her Instagram story with the caption: “To all the bettors: I’m a mom [sic] before I’m an athlete. The way you talk to women – to mothers – is SHAMEFUL. If your moms saw your messages, they’d be disgusted ...”