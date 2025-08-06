Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has hit out at social media trolls after recieving a range of vile Instagram messages after her straight-sets loss to Naomi Osaka of Japan in Montreal.
Osaka, a four-time grand slam winner, upset the 10th seed to claim a 6-2, 6-2 to reach her firstWTA 1000 semifinal in more than three years.
But the abuse received by Svitolina, 30, has overshadowed the result.
Svitolina shared a range of messages to her Instagram story with the caption: “To all the bettors: I’m a mom [sic] before I’m an athlete. The way you talk to women – to mothers – is SHAMEFUL. If your moms saw your messages, they’d be disgusted ...”
Elina Svitolina showed the abusive & horrific messages she received from bettors after her loss to Naomi Osaka in Montreal.
Her response to them:
“To all the bettors: I'm a mom before I'm an athlete. The way you talk to women - to mothers - is SHAMEFUL. If your moms saw your… pic.twitter.com/nG7jA87Bw3