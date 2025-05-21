The famously volatile father of Australian former tennis star Jelena Dokic has died, she said on Wednesday, calling her grief “difficult and complicated”.
Dokic, who rose to a career-high No 4 in the world in 2002, struggled for years as a young player to escape the overbearing influence of her father, Damir.
He was her coach before the pair had a well-documented split.
The family rift followed a series of bizarre episodes including Damir being banned from Wimbledon and at one point claiming his daughter had been kidnapped.
Dokic, who has worked as a television commentator since retiring from playing in 2014, announced his death on Instagram.