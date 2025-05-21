“My father passed away in the late hours on 16.05.2025,” the 42-year-old wrote under a picture of herself as a small child and with her bearded father draping an arm across her.

“As you know my relationship with my father has been difficult and painful with a lot of history.

“Despite everything and no matter how hard, difficult and in the last 10 years even non-existent our relationship and communication was, it is never easy losing a parent and a father, even one you are estranged from.

“The loss of an estranged parent comes with a difficult and complicated grief.”

In 2009, Damir was charged with threatening the Australian ambassador to Serbia and illegal possession of firearms, and served a year in jail.

In 2011, Dokic said she had reunited with her father, but they later became estranged once more.

In June 2022, Dokic revealed that she came close to taking her own life just a few weeks earlier.

Dokic sprang to prominence at Wimbledon in 1999 when she stunned world No 1 Martina Hingis in the first round.

Dokic won six WTA singles titles during her career and reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2000.

“It is an end of a chapter and life as I know it,” she added in her post on Wednesday.

“There are lots of conflicting and complex emotions and feelings for me.”