Nick Kyrgios and his partner, Costeen Hatzi pictured on Instagram. Photo / Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he is getting married to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

The Aussie tennis star and Instagram influencer have had tongues wagging in recent weeks following sightings of Hatzi sporting a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

He also used a diamond ring emoji three weeks ago when thanking Hatzi in an Instagram post.

Kyrgios on Saturday finally confirmed the news when telling his followers the wedding will be happening "very soon". The post included a heart emoji and a diamond ring emoji.

When asked when he will be marrying Hatzi, Kyrgios finally let the cat out of the bag.

It comes as the couple posted photos together at Sydney Airport and told fans they were on their way to Stuttgart ahead of the Weissenhoff ATP Tour tournament next month.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi. Photo / Costeen Hatzi / Getty Images

Smitten Kyrgios also showed he was back in the chair at a tattoo parlour on Saturday.

While getting new ink on his arm, fans spotted another tattoo he had recently put on his thigh.

He had Hatzi's first name, written in black flowing cursive, put on his left leg.

Eagle-eyed fans first saw Kyrgios showing off the "Costeen" artwork last month.

Kyrgios also recently commented on a photo Hatzi posted by writing: "I can't wait to life with you."

Since going Instagram official in December, Costeen has continued to treat her rising number of followers with sexy selfies and various bikini snaps flaunting her fit figure.

She now has more than 63,000 followers on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios has had his girlfriend's name tattooed on his leg. Photo / Nick Kyrgios

Hatzi is a bachelor of psychological science graduate, who is also a home decor blogger.

Kyrgios repeatedly thanked Hatzi as one of the reasons he enjoyed such a successful Australian Open campaign this year, where he and Thanasi Kokkinakis went on a rollercoaster ride to win the men's doubles championship.

His recent public comments suggest the couple could be inseparable this year — even as he travels around the world on the ATP Tour.

He said he is able to provide for his partner if she wants to travel with him.

He clearly likes the way things are right now with the Sydney-based influencer.

"Relationships are easy when both people are invested," he told Stellar.

"It's hard to move a couch on your own. I have had a couple past relationships that are brutal when you're away from them for so long. It does affect you when you're on the court.

"The luxury I have now in my career is that I'm able to provide for the person and if they want to travel with me they can.

"I'm in a very blessed situation that not many people are able to do. Hopefully everything works out but I don't plan anything anymore."