Tennis: Renata Voracova joins Novak Djokovic in immigration hotel ahead of deportation from Australia

World No. 80 doubles player Renata Voracova. Photo / Getty

Another tennis player is reportedly facing being thrown out of Australia over her Covid-19 vaccination status after her visa was cancelled and she was detained in the same immigration hotel as Novak Djokovic.

According to multiple reports, Czech veteran Renata Voracova was seized by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on Thursday and told she would be deported.

Voracova was said to have entered Australia last month with a medical exemption from having to have been vaccinated after she said she was deemed to have recovered from Covid-19.

The 38-year-old had already played in an Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.

Djokovic's own deportation has been delayed until at least Monday after he went to court to overturn the decision to throw him out of the country.

Lawyers for the world No 1 secured an interim injunction preventing him being ejected ahead of a hearing on Monday.

Djokovic had flown to Melbourne after gleefully announcing on Wednesday he had been granted a medical exemption from having to be vaccinated against coronavirus to play at the first grand slam of the year.

But triumph turned to disaster for the vaccine sceptic after he was detained for nine hours amid claims he had sought to gain entry to Australia using invalid documents before being told he would be deported.

In what has become a major diplomatic incident, Djokovic took immediate steps to overturn the decision and, at a hearing on Thursday, the Federal Circuit Court ordered it be put on hold.

A failure to win his legal battle could see Djokovic banned from Australia for three years, a punishment that can be imposed on those whose visas are cancelled.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews confirmed on Thursday that the ABF was investigating other players.

"I'm aware of those allegations, and I can assure you that the Australian Border Force is investigating that now," she told 2GB.

Tennis Australia has been approached for comment on the reports of Voracova's detention.