Rafael Nadal is retiring from professional tennis. Photo / Photosport

Rafael Nadal has announced he is to retire from professional tennis.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who won 22 grand slam titles including 14 at the French Open, revealed the news in a video message posted on X.

“Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis,” he said.

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, has struggled with various injuries over the last couple of years.