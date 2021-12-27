Tennis: Novak Djokovic's Australian Open status remains in doubt after reportedly opting out of ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic. Photo / Photosport

Novak Djokovic's reported decision to skip the ATP Cup has cast further doubt over whether he will participate in the Australian Open in January.

The ATP Cup, the team event that kicks off the men's tennis calendar, is taking place in Sydney from January 1-9 but Serbian newspaper Blic reports that the men's singles world number one will not be in attendance.

"It is 99 per cent sure that Novak won't go to the ATP Cup. He is training here (in Belgrade, Serbia) but he has decided to give that tournament a miss," an unnamed member of the Serbian team told Blic.

While Djokovic is listed on the Australian Open's draw, a question mark has hung over his ability to take part in the tournament for months.

The Victorian Government has imposed a Covid-19 jab mandate for athletes participating at the Australian Open, but Djokovic, who won the tournament last year, has so far refused to disclose his vaccination status.

"If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he'll either be vaccinated or he'll have a medical exemption," Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said this week.

"Medically, he doesn't talk to anyone about it. I'm not going to ask Novak that, it's none of my business. I will know that (he fulfills) one of those conditions."

If he did travel to Melbourne for the tournament, Djokovic would have the chance to take out his 21st career Grand Slam and surpass contemporaries Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Tennis Australia did not immediately return a request for comment.