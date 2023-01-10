Voyager 2022 media awards
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios’ cheeky dig as Novak Djokovic exhibition tickets sell out in 58 minutes

news.com.au
Quick Read
Nick Kyrgios. Photo / Photosport

Nick Kyrgios has taken a cheeky swipe at his critics after it emerged a pre-Australian Open exhibition match featuring the Australian star and Novak Djokovic had sold out in less than an hour.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley on Monday confirmed Kyrgios would take on Djokovic this Friday night in an exhibition match “extravaganza” at Rod Laver Arena.

Tickets for the blockbuster event featuring the star duo went on sale at midday on Tuesday — and they were hot property, with the match sold out amid incredible demand.

In fact Melbourne-based media man Luke Dennehy revealed on Twitter Friday’s match had sold out in 58 minutes.

Upon seeing Dennehy’s tweet, Kyrgios had a dig at any critics that believe he’s unhealthy for tennis’ image.

“Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance,” a sarcastic Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

All tickets were priced at $20, with proceeds going to the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The match is a replay of last year’s Wimbledon final, when Djokovic beat Kyrgios in four sets.

