Novak Djokovic claimed to have caught Covid-19 twice as part of his application to play the Australian Open as an unvaccinated player. Photo / Photosport

Further doubts have emerged over the timing of the positive coronavirus test at the centre of the Novak Djokovic deportation furore.

An investigation earlier this month by a German research group called Zerforschung, which partnered with Der Spiegel, flagged up a discrepancy between the dates and serial numbers on paperwork submitted by Djokovic's lawyers during his legal battle to avoid being thrown out of Australia.

The BBC says it has now obtained evidence that appears to show the serial number on the document stating he tested positive on December 16 is out of sequence with a sample of tests from Serbia over the same period.

Paperwork submitted by Djokovic's lawyers had already shown the serial number was higher than that written on a document stating he tested negative six days later.

The German investigation found further discrepancies with the official online records of both tests, with the timestamp from the web page for the result of the positive test indicating the page may not have been created until December 26.

Djokovic had left Serbia for Spain shortly after that date before flying to Australia via Dubai.

The BBC investigation looked at whether serial numbers on Covid-19 tests carried out in Serbia were generated in strict chronological order in a single national database at the time of processing.

It obtained 46 test certificates in total – 21 from colleagues in the country and 35 from Milovan Suvakov, a Serbian research scientist based in the US, who had been posting some of his own data on Twitter.

The confirmation codes in all cases slotted into the same chronological timeline and showed that the earlier the test result date, the lower the confirmation code.

The only outlier of all the confirmation codes was Djokovic's, with the serial number associated with his December 16 test falling between those obtained from tests carried out between December 25 and 28.

Tests processed on December 18 and December 20 in the same laboratory as Djokovic's also both showed lower confirmation codes.

"There is always the possibility for a glitch," said Djordje Krivokapic, a specialist in data and digital security.

"But if that were the case, there would be a simple explanation. I don't see why the state authorities wouldn't just say that."

Telegraph Sport has approached representatives of Djokovic and the Institute of Public Health of Serbia for comment.

The world No 1 issued a lengthy statement about his deportation furore the day after the discrepancy over the timing of his positive test was first flagged up.

He made no mention of the matter but did refer to "misinformation" about his activities in the build-up to his positive test.