Channel 7 presenters have been caught talking about Novak Djokovic when they thought they were no longer on air. Video / Channel 7

Two high-profile Australian newsreaders have been caught in a leaked off-air video trashing Novak Djokovic and his visa mess.

Footage of Channel 7 newsreaders Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern talking about the tennis star's fight to enter the country and compete in the Australian Open shows them blasting the world No. 1 as an "a***hole" and accusing him of faking his border entry forms.

"Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky, a***hole," Maddern told her co-host. "It's unfortunate that everybody else stuffed up around him.

"To go out when you know you're Covid-positive — well, I don't think he was even Covid-positive …"

Amor also called Djokovic an "a***hole" and added: "You've got a bulls**t f***ing excuse and then he fell over his own f***ing lies, which is what happens right? That's what's happened."

Maddern questioned whether Djokovic had lied about his recent travel movements on his Australian Travel Declaration form as Amor said "I think he's going to get away with it".

"I think most fair-minded people would say, 'The bloke's an a***hole'. Did they do the right thing by him? I don't know. They f***ed it up. That's the problem, isn't it," he added.

Maddern said she didn't think "anything was gained from putting him in immigration hotels".

"The fact is life is never fair. Some people fly first class … it's never fair," she added.

Maddern joined Seven from Channel 9 recently to partner Amor as a newsreader — this is her second week on air — and said returning to the network she started her career at was a dream.

"I walked into Channel 7 as a 24-year-old cadet and now I return to read the weekend news so it is a really lovely feeling," she said recently.

"It is a job of a lifetime; these opportunities don't come up very often.

"You only have to look at the main anchors and how long they have been in those roles, so it is not lost on me how lucky I am."

Maddern quit Channel 9 late last year after holding a number of high-profile roles on The Footy Show, Ninja Warrior and Weekend Today. She also anchored parts of the broadcaster's Australian Open tennis coverage.

Border Force officials are investigating whether Djokovic lied on his entry form to come to Australia, with some suggesting he incorrectly answered a question asking if he had travelled in the 14 days before flying to Australia.

Social media posts have led to accusations he was in Serbia for Christmas before jetting off to Spain to prepare for the year's first grand slam.

The decision to cancel Djokovic's visa was overturned in the Federal Circuit Court on Monday but even though Judge Anthony Kelly found in the tennis star's favour, there is still the possibility Djokovic could be deported.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has confirmed he's considering whether to use his personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa again.

"In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," Mr Hawke's office said on Tuesday.