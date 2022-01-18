Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after losing appeal. Video / NBC

Tennis Australia has broken its silence on the saga surrounding Novak Djokovic's controversial entrance and exit out of Australia.

The chaos surrounding the world No 1's participation in the Australian Open started on January 4, when unvaccinated Djokovic took to his Instagram to declare he was heading down under for the tournament "with an exemption permission".

After a long-running saga, his second appeal to reinstate his visa was rejected and he was deported from Australia on Sunday.

On Tuesday night – day two of the Australian Open – the Tennis Australia board finally released a statement, saying it respects the decision of the Immigration Minister and the finding of the Federal Court of Australia over the weekend that saw Djokovic deported.

Tennis Australia also defended boss Craig Tiley and his handling of the situation.

"The board and member associations commend the Tennis Australia CEO [Tiley] and the entire Tennis Australia team for their hard work and dedication to delivering a spectacular summer of tennis," the statement read.

Novak Djokovic (left) with Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley during the trophy presentation at the tournament last year. Photo / AP

"As the Australian tennis family, we recognise that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this had on all players.

"There are always lessons to learn, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our planning – as we do every year. That process always starts once the Australian Open champions have lifted their trophies.

"Australia has a strong and proud tennis tradition, and it has been fantastic to see the crowds out cheering for the world's best players in the lead up to and over the opening days of the Australian Open.

"We, like the players, and all tennis fans here and around the world, are keen for the focus to now be on the game we are all so passionate about."

Tennis Australia recently came under fire after it emerged it did not make clear to unvaccinated players they may not be able to enter Australia even if they had contracted Covid in the past six months.

Novak Djokovic looks as his documents after landing in Belgrade, Serbia, on January 17. Photo / AP

Tiley first addressed the ongoing controversy in a leaked internal video directed to staff, saying the organisation had "done an unbelievable job" in getting everything together for the grand slam under "very difficult" circumstances.

On January 9, Tiley publicly responded to the situation in a brief TV appearance.

In an interview with Channel 9's Clint Stanaway, Tiley said Tennis Australia was "constantly seeking clarity" over the exemption rules while dealing with "plenty of contradictory information".

Djokovic's initial visa cancellation at the hands of Border Force officials when he arrived in Australia was overturned in court on January 10.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his discretionary power to revoke the tennis star's visa for a second time on Friday on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so, and the grand slam champion's legal team failed to overturn that decision.

Despite Djokovic no longer being on Australian shores on Monday for day one of the Australian Open, he was still a hot topic.

Some tennis stars showed him outright support and others refused to comment.