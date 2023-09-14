Team New Zealand sail their AC75 Te Rehutai in preparation for the 37th America's Cup. Video / ETNZ

Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton says Barcelona has embraced the America’s Cup more than he could have imagined.

“It’s looking a lot better than what I could have ever dreamed, actually, considering what we came from. The way that Catalonia and Barcelona have embraced the Cup is beyond anything I could have dreamed of.”

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking ahead of the first preliminary regatta on Saturday, he said when the agreement with Barcelona was signed to host the 37th America’s Cup there was no intention for preliminary regattas to be hosted, but how the city of Barcelona has taken up its hosting duties made the decision obvious.

“It was pretty obvious pretty quick that Catalonia and Barcelona has taken the America’s Cup to heart in such a way that we needed to do something.”

He said this regatta was as much for the city and people as the competitors.

As for the racing - Team New Zealand’s CEO in the successful Cup campaigns of 2017 and 2021 told Hosking the team is in a good place.

Emirates Team New Zealand going up against INEOS in their AC40s. Photo / America's Cup

“They’re going to have to be pretty good to beat us.”

By they, Dalton means the other teams that are competing in the first preliminary regatta at the Catalonian port of Vilanova i La Geltru, 45km west of Barcelona.

All six teams - Emirates Team New Zealand, INEOS Britannia, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa, American Magic and Orient Express Racing - will be involved.

Dalton told Hosking while these preliminary regattas give each team a chance to get a look at the competition, there is still much more to be revealed ahead of the America’s Cup proper.

“In the same way we keep up-skilling, they have as well. The obvious question is where’s the competition coming from and it’s always a bit of a cliche to say everywhere, but I think it is at the moment.”

He says the other teams are all in good shape, are well funded and in these preliminary regattas, there will be little to separate them. As for a favourite for the America’s Cup in 2024, Dalton says it’s too early to tell yet.

“We won’t really know that until they launch their new boats next year.”

One potential surprise package Dalton highlights will be newcomers Orient Express Racing Team, a French team that has previously competed under Areva Challenge in the Louis Vuitton Cup 2007, the challenger series held prior to the 32nd America’s Cup.

“I think they’ve made a smart move. Rather than try to win an arms race from a standing start, they’ve basically bought the design of our boat. So their boat and our boat will be exactly the same.”

Racing in these preliminary regattas is unlikely to tell fans or competitors much as to who will win the 37th America’s Cup - identical boats meaning the combination of yachties on board is more likely to be the point of discussion.

“You’ll see combinations of yachtsmen, how they’re going. All teams now will sail with a helmsman either side, so you see that combination. It’s one of those events you could win it or come fourth and it won’t alter the effect of the America’s Cup.”

Dalton reiterated that those competing in the America’s Cup are professional sportsmen and enter any competition with the objective of winning.

