Can Lionel Messi be a winning talisman for Argentina against the Netherlands? Photo / AP

TAB New Zealand has revealed betting data from the Fifa World Cup so far, with over 65,000 fans getting involved by placing a bet.

The betting company has paid out “about $22 million in winnings” during this World Cup.

TAB NZ head of betting Nick Conway said odds for Monday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France is down to virtually a coin toss.

“Argentina and France have been popular options to lift the Cup from the get go, but at the moment, we’re set to pay out at least $1 million if Argentina prevail, with twice as many bets on Argentina than France for the final,” TAB NZ head of betting Nick Conway said.

“Immediately after France’s semifinal win over Morocco, we opened them as $1.85 favourites to lift the Cup, just over Argentina at $1.95, but that’s now down to a coin toss with both teams at $1.87.

“You could get as much as $8 for France at the start of the Cup, and they drifted to $9 when it looked like they might be playing Argentina in the Round of 16.

“Argentina closed from $9.50 to $6.50 in the months leading up to the tournament thanks to their 36-match unbeaten streak. They slid back out to $9.50 after that loss to Saudi Arabia in pool play.”

The other battle at the World Cup will be the race for the Golden Boot, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both tied on five goals each.

“We actually paid out on Mbappe to win the Golden Boot after the round of 16 matches, but Lionel Messi has roared back into contention, and they’re now equal on five goals each. So both sets of fans will be happy,” Conway said.

“If they’re still tied after the final, Fifa decides the winner based on the number of assists in the first instance, and they have a few other tiebreakers to determine things, so we’ll follow their lead.

“There have been quite a few clever football fans who have had a go at an ‘Argentina to win the Cup & Messi to win the Golden Boot’ double, and also a French equivalent with Mbappe — and both of those were paying more than $20 when the options opened.”

The World Cup final kicks off at 4am on Monday morning, while the third place playoff between Croatia and Morocco is on Sunday morning at 4am.