Australia's T20 World Cup campaign has been hit with further frustration. Photos / AP, Sky Sport

If you thought Australia’s innings went slightly quicker than usual on Friday evening, you were correct.

The hosts only faced 119 deliveries in its must-win T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval due to an umpiring error during the Powerplay.

The fourth over, delivered by Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, wrapped up in just five balls, with the umpires prematurely switching ends.

On the fourth ball of the over, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh slapped a slower delivery into vacant space at long on — he and veteran opener David Warner scampered through for two before sprinting back for a third following an overthrow.

However, instead of a “3″ appearing on the broadcast graphics, a “2″ popped up alongside an additional “3″ in the fifth ball.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s fifth delivery was a dot ball, and the over was called — none of the players seemingly noticed.

Australia’s score was later rectified on the broadcast graphics, but the reigning champions never got that delivery back.

Five-ball overs are common in village cricket but a rarity on the international stage — particularly in a World Cup — and the blunder didn’t go unnoticed.

Just had a re-watch, this is bizarre.



Ball 3.4 the one in question.



Aussies took 2 then got another on the overthrow.



Was put down as two runs off 3.4 and three runs off 3.5.



Only five deliveries in the over. Very weird. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/3oCdzzwix4 — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) November 4, 2022

How is it possible there can be a five-ball over in international cricket? Totally unacceptable. The only thing fair from here is Afghanistan also only gets five balls in its fourth over. #T20WorldCup — Adam White (@White_Adam) November 4, 2022

It feels a bit odd that the five-ball over hasn't been mentioned once on the broadcast. — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) November 4, 2022

The umpiring mistake thankfully didn’t impact the final outcome, with Australia claiming a four-run victory over Afghanistan to keep its T20 World Cup dream alive — at least for another 24 hours.

If Sri Lanka defeats England at the SCG on Saturday evening, they’re through to the semi-finals. If England wins, their tournament is over.

Australia finds itself in such a precarious situation because of its woeful net run rate, which took a battering after last month’s massive loss to New Zealand.

Despite recording comfortable wins over Sri Lanka and Ireland, their net run rate never truly recovered, currently sitting at -0.173.

“We put ourselves in that situation, been trying to chase a bit of run rate but it hasn’t gone our way,” Australian captain Matthew Wade said during the post-match presentation.

“We were a bit slow out of the blocks this tournament, hopefully it doesn’t cost us.”