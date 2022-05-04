Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

Surfing: Paige Hareb to compete in World Surf League Challenger Series

3 minutes to read
Paige Hareb will be one of three New Zealand surfers on the World Surf League challenger series. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

More than a decade into her professional surfing career, Paige Hareb is still experiencing some firsts.

This week, Hareb will line up for the Gold Coast Pro at the famed Snapper Rocks break in the

