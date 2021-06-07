Surfing: Paige Hareb rushed to El Salvador hospital after cake celebration

Paige Hareb during day 7 of the Surf City El Salvador, ISA World Surfing Games. Photo / International Surfing Association.

Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb has revealed she was rushed to hospital after falling unconscious while celebrating her birthday in El Salvador.

Hareb missed qualifying for the Olympics at the World Surfing Games after she fell just short of the mark to secure a third spot in the New Zealand lineup.

Hareb has posted on Instagram that she had just had her cake before passing out for up to three minutes.

She has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing tests.

"I had my cake then passed out from what the girls told me, I was out for 2-3 minutes, couldn't see, couldn't speak, apparently I had everyone worried including some random girl that came over and tried the Heimlich move on me (unknown to me still passed out)," she said.

"We all made it safely to the hospital for me to be checked, heart at all and two IV drips later we were all back laughing! I'm ok but still recovering!" she added.

In her final bid to earn qualification at the International Surfing Association World Games, Hareb finished in 11th after a strong run through the contest.

However, needing to finish in the top seven eligible surfers to earn a spot at the Games, the result meant she missed out by two places.

It means 2013 Junior World Champion Ella Williams and Billy Stairmand will be the only Kiwis in the lineup in Japan later in the year, after earning their spots at the 2019 ISA World Games with the continental qualification spots.

At the 2019 event, the highest placed surfer from each continent aside from the Americas secured a spot for their country in both the men's and women's fields.

New Zealand will be one of 12 nations to compete in the women's field, and one of 14 to compete in the men's. Australia, Brazil, France and the United States are the only countries to fill their full four-person quota.