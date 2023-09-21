Supercars will return to New Zealand in 2024. Shane van Gisbergen took the win the last time the series had an event here. Photo / Photosport

Taupō International Motorsport Park will get three years on the Supercars circuit before its long-term future is confirmed.

The Taupō SuperSprint will debut from April 19 to 21 next year and run until at least 2026, backed by $5 million in New Zealand Government funding.

It replaces Pukekohe Park as the Kiwi leg on the calendar, following this year’s absence.

New Zealand Major Events manager Kylie Hawker-Green said there are a couple of reasons for the three-year timeframe.

“That gives the chance for the event to get settled and stabilised and effectively identify what their prime operating model is for here. We don’t tend to invest in events for an extended period of time. We give them a chance to get them up and running, and then we have a look at it,” Hawker-Green said.

“We know Supercars are keen to have a long-term commitment to Taupō and to maintaining the event here in New Zealand. I’m sure - when the time is right - we will have another conversation about further funding.”

Hampton Downs was thought to be the obvious replacement for Pukekohe Park, with Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen promoting Christchurch as an option.

The Waikato track needed upgrades to be able to support the number of fans, with likely motorway blockages another potential obstacle.

Kiwi Supercars driver Andre Heimgartner is happy with the decision.

“To be honest, I didn’t really think about Taupō to any serious point. To come a bit further south and come to a cool area like this, you’ve got thermals coming out of the ground and people think ‘what the hell’s that?’”

The event is expected to attract over 100,000 fans and pump $6m into the local economy.

Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said there are pros and cons to every track.

“Working with the government, we jointly agreed this would be the best venue to race in New Zealand. I think it’s going to generate a lot of tourism into the regional areas,” Howard said.

Heimgartner raced at Taupō International Motorsport Park plenty of times growing up.

He said it is a lot more technical than Pukekohe Raceway.

“It’s very much a new circuit. It’s probably got triple the corners and it’s very flat. So a very different style of racing.”

The Brad Jones driver claimed two podium finishes at Pukekohe Park’s final Supercars event last year.

Heimgartner said having a New Zealand stage in the Supercars championship means a lot to the local drivers.

“It was a nervous wait for us Kiwis. The event last year was just amazing. It was a big priority for me to come back here and for Supercars. It’s an amazing place. There’s plenty of activities and an amazing track.”