Andre Heimgartner in action. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi Andre Heimgartner reckons his Supercars team have got to grips with the new Gen 3 car better than some of their rivals and that he’s one big win away from being a title contender.

The Brad Jones Racing driver heads to Townsville this weekend in hot form off the back of two podium finishes in Darwin three weeks ago.

“It’s been a levelling field this year for everyone with the new cars,” Heimgartner told the Weekend Herald. “Last year, we were very competitive, inside the top 10 for most races, but now everyone is in much the same boat.

“You’ve even seen Shane [van Gisbergen] struggle at some rounds and other people having success.

“Everyone is still learning about the new car but I think we’re not as confused as some of the other teams. It’s mixing the field up and giving us opportunities [to race at the front].

“I’m at the peak of my abilities and everything is coming together for us. Some teams are strong now but will fade as the season goes on, allowing for others to make gains.”

There are not many teams in the paddock who have a firm grasp of the intricacies of the Gen 3 car, and despite some rocky results, Heimgartner is sixth overall and looking forward to Townsville this weekend.

“It’s going pretty well and things are heading in the right direction. We’ve just got to keep chipping away on set-up and gathering data.

“The track in Townsville is very different to Darwin and it’s warm. Townsville has been good for us in the past and I like the place.

“Darwin had a lot of long corners, whereas Townsville’s street track is rough with short corners. It’s pretty gnarly and wild, and that makes for some good racing the fans like.

“We have two long races this weekend and a format that is different to the last few rounds. We’re even having refuelling this weekend, which means a change in strategies. In longer races, it allows you to move through the field and you can make up quite a few places. My car has good race pace, so we should go well.”

A good race weekend could see Heimgartner challenging for his first championship title, especially with endurance rounds at Sandown and Bathurst near the end of the season.

“I’m only one good Bathurst win [300 points] away from leading the championship. There are six or seven guys who could win the championship. You’ve seen people go through good patches and then struggle a bit.

“There’s going to be a lot mixing it up over the next few races and you’ll see the Red Bull cars come on strong and start surging forward.

“I don’t think anyone is sure who will be at the front come the end of the year. The category is so competitive now, you just have to look at how many different winners there have been this year [seven in 15 races]. We just have to be patient, trust our processes and be in the right place to capitalise on others’ mistakes.”

This weekend will see two 88-lap, 250km races, one today and one tomorrow.