Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Supercars: Andre Heimgartner insists one big win could spark title tilt

Eric Thompson
By
3 mins to read
Andre Heimgartner in action. Photo / Photosport

Andre Heimgartner in action. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi Andre Heimgartner reckons his Supercars team have got to grips with the new Gen 3 car better than some of their rivals and that he’s one big win away from being a title contender.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport