Kiwi Supercars drivers Andre Heimgartner and Matt Payne at Taupō International Motorsport Park in September. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Tickets for the Taupō round of the Supercars Championship next year will go on sale at 2pm today.

The inaugural ITM Taupō SuperSprint from April 19 to 21 will mark the long-awaited return of Supercars to New Zealand after the closure of Pukekohe Park Raceway.

Taupō International Motorsport Park will be the third New Zealand venue to host Supercars, after Pukekohe and the Hamilton street circuit.

Tickets will be available via Ticketek, with options including platinum and silver level grandstand seating, three-day trackside general admission, and the possibility to add paddock access to multi-day tickets.

Kids 12 years and under can attend the Taupō SuperSprint for free with a paying adult. Early bird pricing will be available until December 16.

At least four Kiwis are set to contest the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship, led by Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner and 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 winner Richie Stanaway, who returns to full-time racing at Grove Racing.

Grove Racing will sport an all-Kiwi line-up next year with 21-year old Matt Payne lining up alongside Stanaway, and newcomer Ryan Wood joining the championship with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The 3.32km circuit, just northeast of Lake Taupō, will become the 35th circuit to host Australasia’s premier racing category and seventh venue outside Australian shores.

The event is supported by central and local government, with the Major Events Fund putting in $5 million over the next three years and the Taupō District Council contributing $900,000 for the same period.

Supercars announced in August that Taupō International Motorsport Park would hold a round each year from 2024 until at least 2026.

The track is owned by motorsport legend Tony Quinn who also owns Hampton Downs in North Waikato and Highlands in the South Island.

Taupō International Motorsport Park is consented for up to 30,000 visitors a day. The venue features a three-storey pit lane complex featuring 32 pit garages and first-floor corporate suites within the race control complex.

Supercars had to farewell Pukekohe Park Raceway last year as the track closed for motor racing events to focus on thoroughbred horse racing.

There was no Supercars event in New Zealand this year.

