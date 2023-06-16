Chiefs duo Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson both make the top 20 of the rankings. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive ranks New Zealand’s most in-form players this Super Rugby Pacific season.

20. Tamaiti Williams – Crusaders

Perhaps a surprise start to this list, Williams has been value personified for the Crusaders this year. A team who desperately needed someone in their front row to step up after a bunch of long-term injuries, Williams has shown his quality at the set piece, what he can bring with ball in hand, as well as a good engine. Hearing his name in the first All Blacks squad of the year would not be a surprise.

19. Ricky Riccitelli – Blues

A season ago, the Blues hooker couldn’t find a way to solidify his place in the matchday 23. This year, he’s established himself as their best option. Riccitelli has worked around the pitch, looking for opportunities to catch the opposition off-guard around the ruck and taking plenty of carries. He’s been strong at the lineout and scrum as well – both areas where the Blues have been among the top teams. It’s been a big year for the 28-year-old when his side have struggled at times.

18. Tyrel Lomax - Hurricanes

Lomax’s talents were on regular display as he anchored a strong effort from the Hurricanes scrum. For a player who has at times struggled with his discipline, he has done a good job of making an impact without giving away penalties in the tackle and at the breakdown. He’s been consistently strong for the Hurricanes and helped to provide a platform for the side’s high-octane attacking game to fire.

17. Rieko Ioane – Blues

Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Ioane has continually taken stride in developing his game since moving into the midfield, and that has again been the case in 2023. His distribution has come along nicely this season and his capabilities were highlighted in a quality performance in the Blues’ quarter-final against the Waratahs last weekend. He continues to be a player opposing defences need to plan around, and one who only needs a moment to make his mark.

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - Chiefs

There have been more impressive moments from the Chiefs hooker this season, with his strength with ball in hand and desire to get involved in the play welcome assets in his game. He’s carried the ball significantly more than any other Chiefs forward this year and has been very good on defence as well.

15. Anton Lienert-Brown – Chiefs

Had he played more of the season, Lienert-Brown would have been higher on this list. In six appearances following a layoff with an ankle injury, the Chiefs midfielder hasn’t put a foot wrong. Lienert-Brown has provided another experienced head in the Chiefs backline and added to their already strong defensive showing over the last few weeks, while he asked questions of the opposition when he gets the ball in his hands.

14. Ethan de Groot – Highlanders

De Groot was a bright spot in a disappointing Highlanders campaign. He continued the strong showing that saw him establish himself as the country’s top loosehead last year despite missing the first All Blacks squad of the year. With some strong scrummaging, strength in his carries, good cleanout work and the odd try, de Groot did his part for the Highlanders.

13. Brad Weber - Chiefs

As has been the case in recent years, Weber has starred for the Chiefs with his ability to read the game and break it open when he puts the foot down. He has helped to facilitate his side’s attack with his service from the ruck and has flashed his kicking game when he has needed to. Weber has been consistently impressive in Super Rugby over the years, but in his last season with the club, he seems to have found another level leading the Chiefs juggernaut.

12. Cam Roigard – Hurricanes

Cam Roigard crosses for the Hurricanes in their win over the Crusaders. Photo / photosport.nz

Sometimes, timing is everything. Cam Roigard excelled in last year’s NPC with Counties Manukau, but was no certainty of meaningful minutes with the Hurricanes, and no guarantee to be a weekly starter when TJ Perenara was ruled out with injury. But he got the job in week one, making himself undroppable and forcing his way into the All Blacks selection discussion. Roigard is an electric presence on the field, with great pace and good vision, while his kicking game has proven to be an asset as well.

11. Scott Barrett – Crusaders

There is nothing flashy about the way Scott Barrett goes about his business, but the work he gets through always makes a mark for the Crusaders. Barrett’s versatility alone makes him a valuable piece of the puzzle for Scott Robertson’s side, as does his captaincy as he continues to grow as a leader. He has been among their top tacklers this season and contributed to his side’s success in the collision areas. Importantly, he has asserted himself on the defensive end and at the cleanout while keeping his penalty count low as well – with just six conceded in 13 appearances.

10. Luke Jacobson - Chiefs

It seems like we’ve been here before with Jacobson playing his way into All Blacks contention in a World Cup year. The Chiefs loose forward has shown he’s just as valuable in the No 8 jersey as he has been on the side of the scrum in past years. On top of his well-documented affinity with putting strong shots on his opposition, he’s been a reliable lineout target, carrying the ball with intent and earned extra possessions at the breakdown. In a team where so many players have been impressive, Jacobson has been one of the standout contributors.

9. Jordie Barrett – Hurricanes

For years there has been talk about whether Barrett should be moved into the midfield on a fulltime basis. Extended time there for the All Blacks last season seemed to answer that question, and he has flourished in the No 12 jersey for the Hurricanes. Barrett’s skillset alone provides value any time he runs out onto the pitch, while he has enjoyed more involvement that comes with time in the midfield. He has stepped up to the additional defensive expectations of the position too, while his offloading ability has made him a game-breaker at times.

8. Codie Taylor – Crusaders

A presence perhaps magnified by the Crusaders’ constant injury concerns, Taylor has rediscovered the kind of form that had him locked into the All Blacks No 2 jersey prior to last season. Taylor has been good in his core role and played with plenty of hustle, and has also been a try-scoring threat – both at the lineout and in open play – with his nine tries the fourth-highest mark in the competition and top among forwards. He has been an asset all season.

7. Shaun Stevenson – Chiefs

Shaun Stevenson has been superb for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

A revelation in the Chiefs’ backline this year, Stevenson has finally found the consistency in his play that has been lacking over the past few years. Stevenson possesses all the tools of a top-level fullback, showcasing his vision, defensive positioning, booming boot and attacking threats in a standout season. In terms of those attacking threats, Stevenson is second in tries scored (11) and clean breaks this season, trailing only Blues wing Mark Telea in both categories. He’s put forward a tremendous argument for inclusion in the All Blacks after Wayne Bennett’s Redcliffe Dolphins tried to lure him to the NRL before the season started.

6. Mark Telea – Blues

In a season where the Blues have struggled to put it all together, Telea has been a much-needed source of comfort for fans. It’s been a career campaign for the Blues right wing, who has converted his opportunities into points and made things happen through his strength and speed. He leads the competition in tries (12), clean breaks (24), and defenders beaten (97). With the All Blacks backline spots being heavily contested this year, Telea’s is the only name you can put in a mock squad with any confidence.

5. Brodie Retallick – Chiefs

Retallick is leaving a lasting impression on the competition in his final year before continuing his career offshore. He has long been among the standout locks in the country, and his level of play has never dropped. This season has been more of the same for Retallick, who goes hunting for work from the opening whistle. He’s been strong at the lineout – both in possession and contesting opposition throws, and has benefitted from consistent game time – which has been hard to come by in recent years due to injuries.

4. Sam Cane – Chiefs

Sam Cane. Photo / Getty

Let’s be honest, for one reason or another, Cane will always have his naysayers so long as he is captain of the All Blacks. Such is life in the spotlight. However, there hasn’t been a whole lot for that group to pipe up about during the Super Rugby season as Cane has been in immaculate form. The Chiefs stalwart has been feasting on defence, making strong contact in his tackles, getting over the ball at the breakdown and leading by example in what has been an impressive Chiefs pack this season. It would be shocking if he wasn’t the first name on the All Blacks team sheet - his name accompanied by a bracketed c.

3. Richie Mo’unga - Crusaders

This season has not been kind to the Crusaders and it seems like Mo’unga has been close to the only constant in their backline, with the players around him moving in and out of the starting lineup and shifting between positions as gaps have needed to be filled. But the incumbent All Blacks 10 has rolled with the punches and played an important role in the Crusaders managing to finish second on the ladder.

2. Ardie Savea - Hurricanes

At this point there is no secret to what Savea brings to the pitch. The 29-year-old has been the best players in the country for at least the last couple of years, and by bringing a massive work rate, consistency and competitive fire to the pitch, Savea can impact a game in a number of facets. Yet he seems to continue to find ways to go to another level in his game, and that was the case again this year.

1. Damian McKenzie - Chiefs

Damian McKenzie. Photo / Photosport

At the heart of every firing offence is a playmaker pulling the strings. McKenzie’s return to Super Rugby has been somewhat surprising as the Chiefs committed to him being a 10 first despite him playing most of his rugby in Japan at fullback, and his best performances for the Chiefs had also been in the 15 jersey. But it has been a masterstroke from coach Clayton McMillan, as McKenzie has played with confidence in every area of his game, steered the ship well and is the competition’s leading point scorer. While he has had some issues with turning the ball over, he’s always made up for his mistakes and then some. As a bonus, it allowed Stevenson time in his favoured position, and we’ve all seen how well that has worked out.

• Players currently out with injury were not considered.