Super Rugby playoffs confirmed after big Chiefs win

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Naitoa Ah Kuoi of the Chiefs high fives his team mate during the round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match between Western Force and Chiefs at HBF Park, on June 03, 2023, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

The high-flying Chiefs have smashed the Western Force to set up a revenge Super Rugby quarter-final clash against the Queensland Reds.

The rearranged Chiefs ended the season with a magnificent 13-1 record after crushing the Force 43 - 19 in Perth.

The Chiefs already had top spot locked up heading into round 15 and coach Clayton McMillan rested stars Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and Samisoni Taukei’aho.

But, led well by All Blacks centre Anton Lienert-Brown, the Chiefs youngsters made easy work of the Force.

They will face the eighth-seeded Reds in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon, a re-match with the only team to beat them this season after a shock result in New Plymouth last month.

In the heartwarming story of the year, the Fijian Drua have made the quarter-finals for the first time, although they have a tough assignment in Christchurch.

The Crusaders, who lost 27-26 to the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday, finished second on the ladder.

The third-placed Blues will welcome the NSW Waratahs in Friday’s opening quarter-final, while the fourth-ranked Brumbies ﻿will entertain the Hurricanes in Canberra on Saturday.

Quarter-finals (home team first): Friday: Blues v Waratahs, 7.35pm; Saturday: Chiefs v Reds 4.35pm; Crusaders v Drua 7.05pm, Brumbies v Hurricanes 9.35pm.

SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC QUARTER-FINALS

Friday: Blues (3) vs Waratahs (6) in Auckland

Saturday: Chiefs (1) vs Reds (8) in Hamilton

Saturday: Crusaders (2) vs Drua (7) in Christchurch

Saturday: Brumbies (4) vs Hurricanes (5) in Canberra