Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes reacts after losing the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the Brumbies. Photo / Photosport

LOSER/WINNER: Our attitude/this radical rule change

Has New Zealand ever actually lost a rugby game, fair and square?

The Brumbies’ goal-line defence was fantastic as they kept the Hurricanes at bay to win a gripping Super Rugby quarterfinal in Canberra.

But oh no, no, no. ‘We was robbed’ by a no-try call.

On one hand, common sense says the ball might have brushed the ground. But on the other, it didn’t actually appear to.

Because there was no video evidence that proved Ardie Savea grounded the ball in a pile of bodies, even though Savea reckoned he’d scored the winner.

I place no store at all on Savea’s claim. Footballers fall into the category of unreliable witnesses on such matters. He may not even know for sure.

Yet the post-match slant or inference is that somehow the Hurricanes were denied and have humbly accepted the injustice, which of course is simply a disingenuous way of saying they were robbed.

Ardie Savea reacts as referee Nic Berry blows for fulltime. Photo / Getty Images

Blah, blah, blah. New Zealand needs to grow up when it comes to dealing with defeat.

For my money, the Hurricanes robbed themselves, with an inept attacking strategy at the death.

There is a way rugby could solve this dilemma though.

Many tries or potential tries are scored in a pile of body parts, and defenders are experts at getting something under the ball and blocking the TMO’s sightline.

So, rugby could go the American gridiron way, and award a touchdown if the ball cuts across the plane of the goal line.

It would stop a lot of mucking about, trying to work out if a football touched a blade of grass.

And if you actually get the ball to the tryline, surely a score is deserved. Even in a rolling maul. The most important aspect to judge is whether the attacker has control of the ball.

(Oh no. I’ve just suggested another rugby rule change. Sorry).

WINNER: Lionel Messi

Yahoo. Finally, someone kicked sand in Saudi Arabia’s face.

The mega-rich Saudis are just about unstoppable when they set their mind on a sporting target.

Messi was expected to join one of their football clubs, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund smoothing the way.

But the world’s best footballer had bigger plans.

If CNN’s reporting is correct, Messi wants a Michael Jordan-type presence on the planet, and there’s only one place to get that.

Signing for David Beckham’s Inter Miami is an incredible coup for American soccer. It could have amazing long-term effects in a league that still struggles to reach its potential.

American soccer is where ageing stars go to fade away and get rich. Not Messi though. His presence will give the league a significant boost.

For some historical context, there are excellent documentaries about the turbulent, fun-filled, formative days of professional soccer in the States. They include Big-Time Soccer: The Remarkable Rise and Fall of the NASL, and Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos. Worth tracking down.

Argentina's Lionel Messi. Photo / AP

WINNER: Jena Antonucci

Antonucci became the first woman to train a Triple Crown winner when Arcangelo won the Belmont Stakes in New York.

“Horses don’t care … they know who you are,” she said.

“To have a horse believe in you … I wish more people could be like horses.”

WINNER: Man chasing women’s record

This doesn’t often happen in sport, but Novak Djokovic has Margaret Court in his sights.

Djokovic’s French Open victory, his 23rd grand slam singles title, edges him ahead of Rafael Nadal and puts him level with Serena Williams.

Australian Margaret Court has 24 grand slam singles titles, although this record carries the large asterisk that half came before the four big tournaments were open to professionals.

The dour Court’s sad anti-gay statements have turned a lot of people against her, so it doesn’t harm to emphasise what an amazing player she was. Her career record is incredible.

Djokovic, who faced a lot of hate over his vaccination stand, has also entered dangerous territory with Serbian nationalist statements about the tensions and conflict in Kosovo.

He’s always struggled to win over the crowd yet I sense the tide of sports opinion is starting to turn in his favour.

And those of us in certain parts of the West may not understand how popular he is in other areas of the world.

Still, if and when he levels the score with Court, it will make for two relatively unloved figures at the top.

Those just behind them, Nadal, Roger Federer, Williams and Steffi Graf et al. engender warmer feelings.

WINNERS: The Warriors

Warriors coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

They are NRL title contenders. New coach Andrew Webster has worked wonders — the way they dismantled Canberra with exceptional football was awe-inspiring.

But Craig Bellamy inspires even greater awe. The Melbourne league coach has produced so many amazing teams.

Despite being raided by the Dolphins, the Storm appear to be on the rise yet again.

WINNER: Shaun Johnson

Hands up, I’m his biggest critic. His erratic performances over the years were at the heart of the Warriors’ woes. But his touches this year have been gobsmacking.

As one of the Australian TV commentators noted, Johnson seems to be having so much fun, and he is wreaking havoc in the process.

On the basis that if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it, maybe the club should keep him dangling in terms of signing the next contract though.

Playing for his future might be bringing the best out of Johnson.

WINNERS: Manchester City

The Champions League title gives them the treble. They appear unstoppable under Pep Guardiola.

WINNER/LOSER: Jay Monahan

The boss of the PGA Tour is paid a fortune, but for how much longer?

After playing the morality card to encourage players to stick with the PGA tour, he signed a truce with the Saudi-backed LIV breakaway mob.

Monahan is back in control of golf, but his reputation will always have a black cloud over it. As he acknowledged, many will see him as a hypocrite.

Maybe the saga had to play out the way it did, and when it came to the crunch golf could not afford to risk crushing legal battles. And the PGA Tour can’t match the Saudis’ bottomless money pit.

But after such an infamous u-turn, Monahan should head for the hills.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Photo / AP

LOSER: Greg Norman

Monahan has emerged in better shape than LIV figurehead Greg Norman.

The Australian, who had an obsessive dislike of the PGA tour, seemed to be shunted aside.

He can claim the LIV tour helped change golf, but it was largely a failure as a sporting entity.

WINNER: Australian cricket

Back on top, officially, after crushing India in the world test final. The Aussies are now daring England to pursue their attacking ‘Bazball’ approach when the Ashes series starts in Birmingham on Friday night. Can’t wait.

ALMOST WINNERS: Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber

Got on the podium at the famous Le Mans 24-hour race.