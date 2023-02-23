Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: A title is the only result for the Blues

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Dalton Papali'i (centre) will retain the Blues captaincy this season. Photo / Photosport

Dalton Papali'i (centre) will retain the Blues captaincy this season. Photo / Photosport

There is no ambiguity shrouding the Blues quest for redemption – and no concealing their plethora of elite talent. Anything other than a championship this season will, therefore, be deemed a failure.

Halting the Crusaders

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport