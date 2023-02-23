Dalton Papali'i (centre) will retain the Blues captaincy this season. Photo / Photosport

There is no ambiguity shrouding the Blues quest for redemption – and no concealing their plethora of elite talent. Anything other than a championship this season will, therefore, be deemed a failure.

Halting the Crusaders dominance by preventing a seventh straight title is a lofty aspiration for anyone – yet it’s one in which the stacked Blues squad demands.

Thirteen All Blacks in their season-opening starting team to face the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday underlines the Blues credentials.

While this is a new season, last year’s heartbreak bubbles close to the surface. Harnessing that hurt only further fuels the flame.

In the wake of their crushing defeat to the Crusaders in the 2022 final, on the grand stage at Eden Park when their lineout capitulated, it’s easy to forget the Blues carved a record-breaking campaign that featured 15 straight wins and included the most single season tries and points in their history.

During that run the Blues won with panache, claiming 11 tries in one match to embarrass the Rebels. On other occasions they used their All Blacks-laden pack to lay a largely dominant platform and score regularly from mauls.

In a rare sighting for New Zealand teams the Blues also won two games via last minute dropped goals. Zarn Sullivan’s superb snap that secured victory over the Waratahs highlighted the Blues envied depth as they rolled out a second-string side in Sydney.

Yet for all those feats, all their obvious progress, the Blues crumbled when it mattered most. Their nervy semifinal victory against the Brumbies was far too close for comfort, pointing to vulnerabilities under intense finals pressure. And when the Crusaders applied the blowtorch to their lineout in the final, the Blues had no answers which completely stifled their vaunted attacking threats.

Reflecting the scars of his team-mates, inspirational Blues captain Dalton Papalii admitted the final loss cut him deep, describing it as a low point of his career as he returned to training this year. Attempting to cast ahead to this season he subscribed to their theory you have to lose a final to win one.

The Blues will certainly hope that previous lack of finals experience was the last elusive box to be ticked en route to their first fully-fledged title since 2003.

“I know a lot of the players from last year still have that ember burning inside from what happened,” Papalii said. “That was gut-wrenching but we know it’s a new year. You can’t bring the disappointment through or you’re just going to keep thinking about it and you can’t start afresh. We’re pretty keen to have a fast start against the Highlanders.”

While there are notable changes to the Blues coaching staff, with Joe Schmidt’s nous lost to the All Blacks, scrum mentor Bea Afeaki moving to the USA’s Major League Rugby, Tana Umaga returning and former New Zealand Māori lock Paul Tito joining to oversee the lineout, the playing squad casts the same settled, formidable shadow.

Leon MacDonald’s fifth year as head coach is expected to be his last, with the possibility of joining the All Blacks coaching team alongside Scott Robertson or leading Scotland live options.

Two years ago MacDonald guided the Blues to a breakthrough trans-Tasman crown but in terms of claiming an undisputed Super Rugby championship, it could be a case of now or never.

“It’s important we learn from last year,” MacDonald said. “It’s also important we start again and move on. Getting that balance right is important.

“There’s parts of last year we can be really proud of but they don’t just happen by chance. We’ve got to physically and mentally start again and we’ve done that really well. I know there’s a lot of disappointment from last year and excitement around this year. It’s a new competition and we’ve got to get it right from the start. We lost first round last year so we’ve got to be better.”

When silky fullback Sullivan and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens can’t make your match-day squad, depth truly abounds. Hooker Kurt Eklund and lock/loose forward Cameron Suafoa are the only non-All Blacks in the Blues week one starting XV.

Patrick Tuipulotu’s return, after skipping last season in Japan, significantly bolsters the Blues engine room. The Blues will miss Tom Robinson’s influential, workaholic presence until he sufficiently recovers from vertigo but with six All Blacks in their starting pack, they have no cause for complaints.

And with established combinations prevalent throughout the loose forwards, halves, midfield and outside backs there’s no room for excuses, either.

Any team that rolls out dual playmakers Beauden Barrett and Stephen Perofeta is blessed.

With so many All Blacks at his disposal MacDonald will need to carefully manage his rotation that dictates internationals can play no more than five matches in a row but don’t expect any sympathy from the Highlanders or Hurricanes who have decidedly fewer test stars.

Juggling internal competition and demands for game-time in a World Cup year alongside exceedingly high external expectations for silverware will be challenging.

Yet there is every reason to believe the Blues should again reach, and potentially host, the finale.

The lingering doubt is whether they have the big game composure to avoid another meltdown.

Fringe World Cup contenders:

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Nepo Laulala and Akira Ioane will all be nervous as the World Cup squeeze looms.

Best recruit:

Patrick Tuipulotu’s return from Japan qualifies as a recruit. He needs a big season to crack the All Blacks World Cup squad with Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord in the locking mix. In the younger bracket loos forward Rob Rush, son of former All Blacks and sevens star Eric, and winger Caleb Tangitau are nods to the future.

Prediction:

Losing finalists