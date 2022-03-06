Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: The bizarre story behind Raymond Tuputupu's Hurricanes debut against Highlanders

3 minutes to read
Raymond Tuputupu made his Hurricanes debut in their win over the Highlanders. Photo / Freyberg Rugby Club

Raymond Tuputupu made his Hurricanes debut in their win over the Highlanders. Photo / Freyberg Rugby Club

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

The 2022 Super Rugby season continues to be bizarre.

Following relocation to the South Island in an unsuccessful bid to avoid having the season disrupted by Covid-19, teams have returned home to continue their campaigns

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.