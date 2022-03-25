Moana Pasifika claimed their first win in Super Rugby Pacific. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika 24

Hurricanes 19

Search far and wide and you will struggle to find a more inspired, committed performance than Moana Pasifika delivered at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night. A maiden Super Rugby victory is theirs, thanks to Danny Toala's try in golden point extra time.

Aaron Mauger jumping on seats in the coaching box and the jubilant player embraces at the final whistle showed just how much this means to Moana Pasifika.

This was, after all, 26 years in the making; a result for all those who have pushed so hard for so long for the Pacific Island's inclusion in Super Rugby.

Out to make amends from their 59-12 loss to the Chiefs last week, Super Rugby Pacific's new entrants fronted in a big way to stun the Hurricanes.

No one predicted extra time would be necessary to separate these teams.

But when Hawke's Bay openside Solomone Funaki crashed over for a 77th minute strike and Christian Leali'ifano slotted the conversion, Moana Pasifika stood on the brink of history.

Hurricanes openside Du Plessis Kirifi, a late call-up to the bench for Ardie Savea, snaffled a potentially game-turning breakdown penalty that secured all-important field position but as the phases mounted, Moana refused to buckle.

They claimed a breakdown turnover of their own, Toala hoofed downfield and regathered his kick to pull off the upset that will earn immediate respect from rivals.

Moana Pasifika player Danny Toala scores the winning try in golden point against the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

For a side facing five more games in the next three weeks in order to make up postponed matches, this result is exactly the inspiration Moana Pasifika needed.

With everything stacked against them Moana Pasifika had no right to be level 7-7 at halftime or outscoring the Hurricanes four-tries-to-three.

Despite giving away 12 penalties and conceding two yellow cards in the first half alone, Moana Pasifika stood firm to absorb relentless pressure and frequently counter punch.

Moana Pasifika's spirit was encapsulated in their brutal offensive defence that regularly rattled the Hurricanes. No 8 Henry Time-Stowers led the charge with several bone-rattling hits, turnovers and claiming Moana's first try, but his passionate display was far from a solo effort.

By driving the Hurricanes ball carriers back, Moana found success counter rucking. With the Hurricanes playmakers on the backfoot their attack became laboured and predictable.

Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu and Levi Aumua copped yellow cards from referee Brendon Pickerill. Kepu's was the product of consistent scrum pressure, while Aumua received his for instigating a head clash in a tackle on Hurricanes wing Wes Goosen, who did not return after failing his HIA.

When Jordie Barrett opened the scoring with a simple try after six minutes it seemed the Hurricanes would cruise to a comfortable victory. Turns out that script could not have been more wrong.

The Hurricanes battled to find a way through resilient, punishing defence all evening. Try as they might they could not convert their 78 per cent first-half possession dominance into further points. In one such instant first five-eighth Aiden Morgan had his debut try denied after a forward pass on the line from Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Moana Pasifika didn't concede a point with their second yellow card, and only had their line broken for a second occasion by a slick backline move finished by wing Josh Moorby on debut.

Salesi Rayasi's yellow card for repeat infringements on the Hurricanes line opened the door for Moana's comeback and they were good enough to take it. Down Rayasi's absent wing, Tima Fainga'anuku's offload to Aumua brought Moana level with 14 minutes remaining.

Alex Fidow responded immediately for the Hurricanes, only for Funaki to send the contest to extra time.

The rest is history. Sweet history as far as Moana Pasifika are concerned. After losses to the Crusaders and Chiefs they have knocked off the 2016 Super Rugby champions, and can now start dreaming of further underdog triumphs.

Moana Pasifika 24 (Henry Time-Stowers, Levi Aumua, Solomone Funaki, Danny Toala tries; Christian Leali'ifano 2 cons)

Hurricanes 19 (Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Alex Fidow tries; Barrett con, Aiden Morgan con)

HT: 7-7