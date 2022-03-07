Covid-19 has forced another change to Super Rugby Aupiki. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes Poua have been forced to withdraw from their opening match of Super Rugby Aupiki this Thursday due to Covid-19 cases and isolation requirements in their squad.

The Hurricanes Poua were due to face the Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato at 3.35pm on Thursday, but instead share the competition points with the match being cancelled.

Chiefs Manawa and Matatū, who played a pre-season fixture on Saturday, will face each other again in the official start of the competition on Thursday evening.

Chris Lendrum, NZ Rugby's general manager of professional rugby and performance, said while it was tough news it was the only option.

"This is obviously not how we wanted to see the opening day of Super Rugby Aupiki play out, but player wellbeing is the number one priority so while it was a tough decision for the Hurricanes, it was a necessary one.

"Our thoughts and support are with the Poua players and management in this tough time."



Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee commented: "So much hard work has gone into Super Rugby Aupiki. We are devastated that the team can't take the field for Round 1, but we simply didn't have the numbers to make up our 23. This is the reality and nature of Covid.

"Player wellbeing is paramount at this point. Those who are not isolating are continuing with their training and are including the isolating players in Zoom activities to keep everyone connected and raring to go."

Super Rugby Aupiki schedule

Round One – Thursday 10 March – FMG Stadium Waikato



Hurricanes Poua v Blues, 3.35pm – MATCH CANCELLED

Chiefs Manawa v Matatū, 7.05pm (Live on Sky Sport 1 & delayed on Prime)

Round Two – Tuesday 15 March – FMG Stadium WaikatoHurricanes

Poua v Chiefs Manawa, 3.35pm (Live on Sky Sport 1 & Prime)

Blues v Matatū, 7.05pm (Live on Sky Sport 1 & delayed on Prime)

Round Three – Sunday 20 March – FMG Stadium Waikato

Matatū v Hurricanes Poua, 5.05pm (Live on Sky Sport 1 & delayed on Prime)

Blues v Chiefs Manawa, 7.35pm (Live on Sky Sport 1 & Prime)