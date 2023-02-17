Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Stephanie Whyte: Scott Kuggeleijn selection casts shadow over Black Caps test against England

By Stephanie Whyte
4 mins to read
Scott Kuggeleijn is making his test debut for the Black Caps against England. Photo / Photosport

Scott Kuggeleijn is making his test debut for the Black Caps against England. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Home tests in New Zealand are as rare as hen’s teeth, so the prospect of the world test champions hosting a strong England line-up is mouthwatering. I’ve been planning this trip since June last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport