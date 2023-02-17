Scott Kuggeleijn is making his test debut for the Black Caps against England. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Home tests in New Zealand are as rare as hen’s teeth, so the prospect of the world test champions hosting a strong England line-up is mouthwatering. I’ve been planning this trip since June last year and am invested in the Black Caps both emotionally and financially. So, why do I feel a pang of discomfort at seeing our youngest cricket fans seeking the autograph of one of our players on the boundary?

It’s Scott Kuggeleijn and he’s making his test debut. There’s a shadow over this game. The sky is clear enough, but there’s an emotive debate continuing over the boundary rope.

The fact is that Scott Kuggeleijn was charged with rape in 2015. The first time it went to trial the jury couldn’t decide, and in the second trial in 2017, he was found not guilty. However, according to his own testimony, the complainant had said ‘no’ several times and he proceeded anyway. Weeks after the not-guilty verdict, he was called up to the Black Caps T20 team.

Some believe that with him having been found not guilty, we should move on and let him get on with his life, including playing for the Black Caps. Others feel quite bewildered by the selection of someone who has admitted to appalling behaviour. What happened to the Black Caps’ ‘good guy’ image? Some are so affronted by his inclusion that they won’t support the Black Caps when he’s on the team. Our understanding of consent has come such a long way since 2017 and people are more comfortable speaking out. Now is the era of social responsibility, and consumers look to brands to walk the talk when it comes to inclusion. Especially our beloved national teams.

I think what is most jarring about Kuggeleijn’s selection is that neither he nor New Zealand Cricket have made a clear statement acknowledging that his behaviour in the past was unacceptable. It’s not too late - NZC should take a clear moral stance on respect for women. Otherwise, it undermines all the work it does towards growing the game for women and girls, ‘Give Nothing to Racism’ and the inclusion of te reo Māori. All worthy and important initiatives to do the right thing and grow the game as a result.

This is not just a women’s issue. One in four women is sexually assaulted in their lifetime, and it has a ripple effect on all of us. Education is required about the impact of sexual harassment and sexual harm. How does the squad feel about his inclusion? What about the women who are part of the support team; contracted women players, or even those on the board?

This week, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Namibia each released clear statements against the inclusion of Nepalese player Sandeep Lamichane ahead of the ICC World Cup League 2 Qualifiers. Lamichane has been charged with alleged sexual coercion and is out on bail. The Scottish players refused to shake his hand at the end of play, and they had let him know of their intention to do this beforehand.

These words and actions matter. Closer to home, we can’t change the past, but we can set the tone for the future. We need to teach our children about the importance of respect for each other and that if you’ve made a mistake, you own up to it - so that when our youngest fans look to the Black Caps as role models, we can be assured of the privileged position those players hold; that they’ve earned selection through form and integrity.

Those are players we can be truly proud of and a team we can get behind through thick and thin.