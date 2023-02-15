Scott Kuggeleijn in action for the Northern Districts in the Plunket Shield. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

There’s a convincing argument the Black Caps are right to continue overlooking Trent Boult. No such defence can be found for selecting instead Scott Kuggeleijn.

New Zealand’s preparations for the marquee matchup against England have been dominated by the debate over their fast-bowling stocks and whether an SOS should be sent to Boult.

Beset by injury misfortune and unlucky timing, many fans felt that call was needed, given Tim Southee and Neil Wagner were the last two senior seamers standing.

But despite Kyle Jamieson (back) and Matt Henry (baby) being late scratches from the first test, starting on Thursday at Bay Oval, recalling Boult would have been a short-term fix of desperation.

The 33-year-old made his choice when last year opting out of his central contract to pursue further opportunities in T20 franchise cricket, a decision entirely his prerogative. As it was New Zealand Cricket’s when they decided to make Boult essentially unavailable for international cricket.

The Black Caps can — and already have — still pick Boult for pinnacle events like World Cups, when months have been spent planning what’s best for player and team.

But with coach Gary Stead having indicated a month ago Boult wouldn’t be considered for this series, breaking the glass at the first sign of emergency would be a bad precedent when NZC must ensure there’s some reward to remaining contracted.

It would show results trump all else and create more headaches than it solved — which could also describe the Black Caps’ alternative to Boult.

Kuggeleijn was found not guilty of rape in 2017 after facing two trials. He was then handed an international debut later that year, playing two ODIs and 18 T20Is.

His selection sparked fan backlash on social media and at the grounds but, having last worn the Black Cap in 2021, he seemed to have slipped organically from contention.

The 31-year-old continued playing domestic cricket, but the Black Caps in recent squads looked to build depth with younger quicks like Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy and Ben Lister.

Now, although Duffy will likely start alongside Southee, Wagner and Tickner at Bay Oval, Kuggeleijn is one strain away from a test debut. And NZC are actively fostering more ill will among their fanbase.

It’s unnecessary. Talent always wins out in sport — examples abound throughout the world — but Kuggeleijn’s talent is hardly undeniable.

He’s taken four wickets in this season’s Plunket Shield — good for 33rd on the leaderboard. Stead said Kuggeleijn could “do a job for us internationally” but there’s scant evidence of that — the last of his 21 international wickets was taken 17 months ago.

Selecting Kuggeleijn will do nothing to increase the Black Caps’ chances of beating England. It will, however, do plenty to decrease the connection some fans feel to the team.