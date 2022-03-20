Keeper Dane Cleaver is ready to make his Black Caps debut against The Netherlands at McLean Park on Friday night. Photo / Ian Cooper

Dane Cleaver is ready to make his Black Caps debut against The Netherlands at McLean Park on Friday night.

Cleaver's outstanding T20 form earlier in the season has seen him named in the full squad for the first time. In addition, Cleaver has been playing a series of limited overs matches for a New Zealand XI at McLean Park against the same opposition.

The 30-year--old Central Districts wicketkeeper/batsman is originally from Palmerston North, but now lives in Hastings with his wife Kelsey and their 8-week-old son George.

"It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks. I've just got back from a hamstring injury and with a new baby and getting back into cricket and now this call-up, it's been pretty exciting times really."

Cleaver has played for a number of New Zealand XIs before and has always taken plenty from those selections.

"I've been lucky enough to be part of New Zealand XI teams for a number of years now and I've always really enjoyed them. They're a great learning opportunity and a good mix of young guys and older guys to learn off."

He was one of the standout players in the domestic T20 Dream11 Super Smash competition earlier in the season, finishing second in total runs scored, and posting the second-highest individual score. Playing a new role for the Central Stags was an important part in that success.

"I had a really, really enjoyable Super Smash competition. It was new for me, playing that anchor role batting at three, and I just really embraced it, got a few good scores on the board and just enjoyed my cricket. It was a really good competition."

Although he suffered a hamstring injury at the start of February, he'd already done enough to get the nod from the Black Caps selectors.

"I got a call from (Black Caps selector) Gavin Larsen and he broke the good news that I'd been selected for the Blackcaps T20 squad and also that they'd put me into the New Zealand XI to get me some white balls games under my belt considering I've just come back from a hamstring injury."

Although the New Zealand XI games are being played behind closed doors, a limited number of tickets are available to purchase for Friday's Black Caps match.

"We were lucky for the Super Smash in that we had some really good crowds. But playing behind closed doors is just a sign of the times really," said Cleaver.

"As a player you just get on with it. It doesn't affect you too much. We're pretty used to adapting after a couple of years with the Covid situation. While it's a shame it's part and parcel of it.

"The family follow things closely on the live feed from New Zealand Cricket on YouTube which is really cool and I get a lot of comments about how nice it is to be able to watch those matches live."

Cleaver was named vice-captain of Central Districts at the start of the season and made his captaincy debut in the most recent Plunket Shield match against Northern Districts at McLean Park earlier this month. He is the 49th player to captain the Stags across all formats.

"It's pretty special to be part of that group. I really enjoyed it. The boys made it easy for me. We're lucky to have a lot of experience in the team and a lot of self-sufficient players that have played a lot of cricket. It was definitely an honour."

Although it's been a mixed season for Central Districts in terms of results, Cleaver is still positive about the way things have gone.

"It's been an enjoyable season. A new head coach (Rob Walter), so a fresh perspective and a lot of focus. We done a lot of good work in pre-season. We have played some really good cricket. In the Super Smash we were probably 5 per cent or 10 per cent short in a couple of games with our death bowling and some crucial moments. If we reflect on that we probably should have been in the finals.

"In the Ford Trophy [one-day competition] the boys played some outstanding cricket to get to the final against Auckland. It was a very successful campaign but we fell just short.

"In the Plunket Shield it was a little similar. We played some seriously good cricket but just let ourselves down in a couple of sessions earlier on in the season and one session in the most recent game against Northern Districts which cost us games that we should have otherwise won," said Cleaver.

"On reflection there's nothing to be too concerned about. The boys are tracking well. There's a lot of good development with really good young guys who have got opportunities to develop their game. As a team I think we're trending in the right direction from a culture perspective and it's been enjoyable."

Looking ahead, Cleaver has plenty of cricketing ambition left and hopes that a T20 international debut is just the beginning of his Black Caps career.

"I'd love to play all three formats for New Zealand. I'm a little bit older now and I've got a fairly level attitude to the game I just want to keep trying to be the best that I can be and if that means I play one game or a 100 games for New Zealand then as long as I can look back at the end of my career and say I gave it a good shot and I didn't leave anything off the table," he said.

"I just want to keep pushing. I always thought if I did play for New Zealand that it would be in the test format. I suppose in a way it's a testament to the work that I've put into my game that I'm making my Black Caps squad debut in T20. I'd love to play test cricket and play as much as I can and hopefully put in some impactful performances for my country. That would be pretty special."

New Zealand XI v Netherlands 50 over matches

Thursday, March 19: NZ XI won by 42 runs (DLS method)

Saturday March 19: NZ XI won by 4 wickets

New Zealand XI v Netherlands, T20 match

Monday March 21: 7pm

Black Caps v Netherlands T20 international

Friday March 25: 7.10pm

(All matches played at McLean Park, Napier)