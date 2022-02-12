Sprinter Zoe Hobbs sets new New Zealand all-comers 100m record

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has blasted her way into the international competition she has been craving after flying past a 32-year-old athletics record. Photo / Ian Cooper.

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has blasted her way into the international competition she has been craving after flying past a 32-year-old athletics record. Photo / Ian Cooper.

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has blasted her way into the international competition she has been craving after flying past a 32-year-old athletics record.

Hobbs has run 11.15s for the 100m, matching the qualifying mark for the world championships, Commonwealth Games and world indoor 60m events.

She not only reduced her record of 11.21s, set in Hastings last month, but beat the all-comers mark belonging to Australian Kerry Johnson from the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

"That's epic, I'm so stoked," Hobbs was reported as saying by Stuff, after her brilliant run at the Hawke's Bay-Gisborne Championships in Hastings.

The 24-year-old Hobbs, who controversially missed Olympic selection last year, ran a time of 11.14s last month but it was scrubbed because the wind was above the 2m per second limit. The wind was at 1.4mps for her record run on Saturday.