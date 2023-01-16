Ian Smith has parted ways with Sky TV. Photo / Photosport

After more than two decades, Ian Smith will no longer be calling sports broadcasts with Sky TV.

The former Black Cap has been a familiar voice on cricket and rugby broadcasts with the company, but announced on his radio show with SENZ on Monday morning that his role with Sky finished up last year.

“I can reveal I am no longer a Sky TV contractor,’’ Smith said. “I finished on the 31st of December. Even now, at my tender age, I have to reset my sights and goals and it’s damned exciting, I have got to say.”

A respected and knowledgeable voice on broadcasts, Smith, 65, said he and Sky agreed his time with the company had run its course. Smith covered two All Blacks Rugby World Cup triumphs, and estimates he covered 160-plus All Blacks tests, 20 Super Rugby finals, while he was also a common contributor to NPC broadcasts.

“Sky TV has a changing face now, a long way removed from this old scaly, sunburnt one,” Smith said on SENZ. “There’s a new breed, if you haven’t noticed, and that’s the way it’s trending away from the career broadcaster.

“Like Nisbo (Grant Nisbett) and TJ (Tony Johnson), those guys in particular, and let’s hope it’s a long time before they are away from our screens. Ultimate, dedicated pros and a pleasure to work alongside.”

“It was mutual that we part ways.”

Recently, Smith has been in Australia working as part of the Fox Sports coverage of Australia’s test series against South Africa while he also worked with the ICC’s coverage of the T20 World Cup last year. He said it had rejuvenated his love of calling the game.

“Fox is, without doubt, the number one producer of cricket in the world. Ambitious, innovative, and their relationship with the players will never be emulated in this country.”