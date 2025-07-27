Wrigley added the hybrid restraint also wasn’t provided, and “it is possible that it was disposed of inadvertently after being taken from the scene with other items of Mr Penn’s safety equipment”.
“The unavailability of the helmet and hybrid has prevented any effective independent expert consideration of whether there was some issue with either of those pieces of safety equipment which contributed to Mr Penn’s death,” Wrigley wrote.
“Accordingly, this is a possibility I cannot rule out.”
Wrigley added “the significant movement” of Penn’s head upon impact with the rival car and concrete wall “could be indicative of some issue with the Hybrid and/or his helmet”.
She said the evidence was of “poor quality” which meant she was unable to identify potential problems with his gear.
Why police ‘disposed’ of helmet
Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander, told the Herald police were not “given the opportunity to be heard on this matter” before Wrigley released her findings.
That meant they were unable to explain to the coroner why the helmet was disposed of.
Grantham said Wrigley only asked for photographs of the helmet for her inquiry, not the helmet itself.
“Police held Mr Penn’s helmet for some months following his fatal crash,” he said.
“During that time, the coroner had requested additional photos of the helmet, which police provided. At this time a decision was made to dispose of it, as it was no longer considered necessary to retain it for evidential purposes.”
An emergency response team rushed to his car, but he died within it soon after the crash.
A later examination of the Superstock vehicle by a SNZ scrutineer “identified no pre-existing faults that could have contributed to the crash”.
A post-mortem report stated the blunt force head injury suffered by Penn was “immediately unsurvivable”.
As part of her inquiry, Wrigley had access to footage of the crash taken from various cameras including one inside 59P.
“I find that the cause of the crash which resulted in Mr Penn’s fatal injury was him driving into the rear of a competitor’s car as part of a legitimate Superstock Team race strategy to manoeuvre the car out of his way,” Wrigley wrote.
“The forces involved in this collision resulted in Mr Penn losing control of his Superstock 59P which was diverted into the concrete wall on the outside of the racetrack.
“Speedway NZ’s position is that all reasonable and practicable precautions were taken on the day of the crash to ensure Mr Penn was compliant with Speedway NZ rules.”
WorkSafe had earlier looked at Penn’s death but deemed it would not investigate, saying: “Speedway / car racing has a high risk [of] accident or injury. Initial enquiries found [that Speedway NZ] had adequate controls at the time of the accident.”