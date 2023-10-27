South Africa's Aiden Markram. Photo / AP

Keshav Maharaj led South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan on Friday at the Cricket World Cup.

Maharaj helped the South Africans reach 271-9 and hand Pakistan their fourth straight loss in the tournament.

Maharaj defied Pakistan’s pace late in the match before he pulled left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to backward square leg for the winning boundary, lifting South Africa to the top of the standings with 10 points from five victories.

Pakistan had earlier made 270 on the back of half centuries from Saud Shakeel (52) and captain Babar Azam (50) before being bowled out in 47.2 overs.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, one of the three changes South Africa made to its lineup, took 4-60 and never allowed Pakistan to run away as he grabbed the wickets of both Babar and Shakeel.

Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 91, looked to have marshalled South Africa’s fifth win in the tournament but his dismissal in the 41st over brought Pakistan back in the game.

Concussion substitute Usama Mir, a leg-spinner who replaced the injured Shadab Khan, opened up the game when he got the leading edge of Markram and Shaheen Afridi (3-45) found the outside edge of Gerald Coetzee to leave South Africa needing 21 with two wickets in hand.

Haris Rauf (2-62) then plucked a one-handed return catch off Lungi Ngidi’s leading edge to leave South Africa at 260-9 before Maharaj and Shamsi saw their team to the biggest run-chase in an ODI against Pakistan.

Pakistan has now lost four straight games at the World Cup for the first time and has four points from two victories against qualifiers the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.



