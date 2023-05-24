Sonny Bill Williams narrowly avoided injury after an accident in his home gym. Photo / Twitter

Sonny Bill Williams is counting his blessings after narrowly escaping injury in an accident inside his home gym.

The former All Blacks star posted a video on social media of him finishing a set of squats in his garage, before what he labelled a “near death experience”.

As Williams attempted to place the heavy weights back on the rack, he missed one of the holders causing the weights and entire rack to quickly topple over, with Williams just getting his head out of the way.

Williams said he learned his lesson and will be improving his set up at home.

“I’ve been saying Alhumdulliah all day the kids weren’t in the garage. If your [sic] doing squats at home and putting weight on I’d suggest buying a cage,” he tweeted.