Mia Brookes wins the gold medal during the FIS Snowboard World Championships Men's and Women's Slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia. Photo / Getty

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s reign as snowboard slopestyle world champion is over.

The Olympic gold medallist and 2019 and 2021 slopestyle world champion has taken silver in this year’s meet in Georgia, after British teenager Mia Brookes stomped the first ever cab double cork 1440 in the women’s competition.

Sadowski-Synnott had led from her first effort of 88.78 through to near the end of the second run before 16-year-old Brookes dropped a 91.38 with her last run.

Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan finished third.

Sadowski-Synnott has the Big Air still to come this weekend.