Snow sports: Tommy Ford airlifted to hospital after horror crash at Ski World Cup

United States skier Tommy Ford was airlifted to hospital after crashing in a World Cup giant slalom event on Sunday.

Ford crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course. His skis touched and he fell forward, sliding down the hill first on his neck and left shoulder.

The US ski team later said Ford's "head and neck injuries are minor and resolving nicely. He has a knee injury that is undergoing further evaluation."

Ford knocked over a course-side worker before coming to a stop close to safety nets beside the finish. He initially lay still with his face against the snow though was soon conscious and talking with medical staff.

Tommy Ford lies motionless after coming to a halt against a safety fence. Photo / AP

A helicopter landed by the course 20 minutes later to airlift the 31-year-old racer, who is from Bend, Oregon.

Ford has one giant slalom win and two more podium finishes in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit. He wore bib No. 4 on Sunday as one of the top-ranked racers after top-10 finishes in his past four starts.

Medical staff attend to Tommy Ford after the crash. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, New Zealand ski racer Alice Robinson was disqualified in her World Cup event in St Anton, Austria overnight.

Competing for just the third time in the World Cup Super G event, Robinson missed the final gate in her run, resulting in an automatic disqualification.

Robinson is known for her success in the more technical discipline of Giant Slalom, in which she has claimed three World Cup Podiums, including two victories, in the last two years.