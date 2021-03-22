Six Nations 2021: Wales star suffering online abuse following dramatic defeat to France

Liam Williams during the Wales vs Fiji match at the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Photo / Photosport

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has called for a stop to keyboard warriors throwing abuse at Wales star Liam Williams after Sunday's dramatic defeat in Paris.

Wales were close to claiming their second Grand Slam in three years, only for France to score a winning try and reign victorious 32-30 at the Stade de France.

Following fullback Williams being sin-binned after deliberately slapping down the ball, a wrath of foul-mouthed tirades targeted the 29-year-old with an array of sickening social media posts.

One message sent to Williams read: "Ha you bow legged c***."

Another said: "F*** me mate, did you not hear the ref??!! We lost thanks to you, you utter urchin!"

A third tagged him on Twitter and wrote: "@SanjayWills single handedly just lost us the grand slam take a f***ing look at yourself for doing something so unnecessary."

WRU has criticised the abuse by taking to Twitter and said fans had crossed the line.

The union tweeted several screenshots sent to Williams and added: "The players are proud to represent their country and their jersey. The abuse players are receiving has to stop. This is a tiny example of the abuse just one player received last night.

"In order to help drive the call for change, the players want to highlight the amount of abuse and bile that circulates on social media platforms. We value our fans 'support in the matter."

*Full Time - Online Abuse*



The players are proud to represent their country and their jersey.



The abuse players are receiving has to stop.



This is a tiny example of the abuse just one player received last night ⬇︎#BeKind #FullTimeAbuse pic.twitter.com/aqmMKcefFp — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 21, 2021

Williams and No 8 Taulupe Faletau were both shown a yellow card by ref Luke Pearce which subsequently ignited the fans' anger.

However, the WRU believes this was no reason for fans to act the way they did and Sunday's opponents agree.

France replied through their Twitter account: "All our support dear friends … This is not the true spirit of sport and this has to stop. Congratulations again on the great performance of your team yesterday."

Williams was shown a strong backing by fans following the abuse but hasn't yet commented on the situation.