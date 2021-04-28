Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Silver Lake standoff: New Zealand Rugby hits back at players in defiant letter

6 minutes to read
Results from another huge weekend of sport. Video / NZ Herald

Results from another huge weekend of sport. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Tensions between New Zealand Rugby and the Players' Association over the proposed Silver Lake deal are escalating after the national body accused the country's leading players of demanding "untenable" payments at the expense of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.